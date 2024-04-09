Dover Man Arrested for Robbery

Image courtesy Dover PD

Dover Police were called Tuesday morning around 7 for a report of a trespassing incident on West Loockerman Street. Investigation revealed that the victim – a 60 year old man reported that 41 year old David Pryor was trespassing in the area – then Pryor punched the victim in the face and demanded property. The victim complied and Pryor ran off. Police obtained warrants for Pryor who was arrested around 10:30am on South Queen Street.

Pryor is charged with 2nd degree robbery, criminal trespass and offensive touching and was released on his own recognizance.