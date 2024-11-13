Dover Man Arrested For Robbery

Dover Police have made an arrest in connection with a robbery that occurred Tuesday evening in the Wawa parking lot. Police investigated and learned that the victim was getting gas when three black males approached him. One of the individuals displayed a firearm demanding that the victim turn over the keys to his vehicle. The victim complied and all three fled in the vehicle. On November 13th, Officers from “A” Platoon observed two of the three suspects in the area of Capital Green walking. Police arrested 18-year-old Cameron Gibbs of Dover. When the arrest was in progress, a 17-year-old male ran away while Gibbs was struggling with officers and has not been located. Also, the vehicle has not been recovered and is described as a Gray, 2018 Toyota Rav 4 with Delaware Registration PC803720. Gibbs was found in possession of a .38 Caliber revolver and property belonging to the victim. Gibbs is at SCI on $90,000 secured bail on several criminal charges.

Cameron Gibbs

List of Charges from Dover Police:

-Robbery in the First Degree

-Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

-Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon

-Wearing a Disguise During the Commission of a Felony

-Conspiracy Second Degree

-Resisting Arrest

Gibbs is presumed innocent until proven guilty.