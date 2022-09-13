Dover Man Arrested for Robbery

BRYAN SAY / Image courtesy Dover PD

A Dover man has been arrested after a robbery complaint Saturday at the Kent Budget Inn. Dover Police contacted the victim who told them 30 year old Bryan Say came to her room, showed a firearm and demanded property from her. She turned over her cell phone and cash – and Say ran off on foot. Police arrested him a short time later – the firearm was also recovered. Say is charged with 1st degree robbery, aggravated menacing and weapons offenses and is being held at SCI in default of a $53,000 secured bail.