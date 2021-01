A traffic stop in Dover results in a man’s arrest on weapons-related charges and drug offenses.

According to Dover Police, the recent traffic stop determined that the driver’s license was suspended, and officers saw drugs and drug parpaphernalia in plain view. Also, police said a search turned up a loaded .357 revolver and quantities of methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana and what are known as bath salts.

Shaheed Berry of Dover was arrested and charged.