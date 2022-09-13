Dover Man Arrested in 4 Armed Robberies in Dover

Image courtesy Dover PD

A Dover man has been arrested after four armed robberies within the past week. Dover Police say the robberies occurred Saturday, September 3rd in the parking lots at the Burlington Coat Factory, One Stop, and Club Apartments. The final robbery occurred on September 11th at the Lake Club Apartments.

Each robbery involved two black men and a firearm. About 90 minutes after the last robbery, police spotted a man matching the description of the suspects and arrested 31 year old Tyrese Payne, but the second suspect ran off on foot and has not been identified, but a bag containing a BB gun was recovered while police searched for him. A portion of the victim’s property was recovered from Payne, who is now being held at SCI in default of a $110,000 cash bond.

