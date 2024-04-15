Dover Man Arrested in Sunday Night Murder

Image courtesy Dover PD

A shooting in the area of South Governors Avenue and West Reed Street in Dover left a 15 year old victim dead Sunday night. Dover Police were called around 8:30pm – their investigation led to the arrest of 19 year old Breshawn Best of Dover on charges of 1st degree murder.

Police say the 15 year old victim was walking when a group of suspects ambushed him and fired multiple shots at the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Best was identified as one of the people responsible for the shooting and was arrested and charged with the following offenses:

Murder First Degree

Possession of a Firearm During Commission of a Felony

Possession of Ammunition By a Person Prohibited

Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon

Conspiracy First Degree

Best was committed to SCI on $1,086,000 cash bail.