Dover Man Arrested on Drug and Firearm Charges

Dover Police have arrested a 32-year-old Dover man on drug and firearm charges after shots were reportedly fired early this morning. The incident occurred on South New Street. Officers were able to review downtown surveillance and observe someone in the area holding a firearm. Officers responded to the area and took a man identified as Agmere Matthews, into custody without incident. Officers found 23 grams of crack cocaine, and an undisclosed amount of money on Matthews when he was taken into custody. Officers also located a Walther .38 caliber firearm after canvassing the area that Matthews had come from prior to being taken into custody. Matthews is at SCI on $55,000 secured bail.

Agmere Matthews

List of Charges:

-Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

-Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance in a Tier 2 Quantity

-Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited