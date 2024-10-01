Dover Man Arrested on Drug and Weapons Charges in Lincoln

A Dover man has been arrested by Delaware State Police after the execution of a search warrant at a residence in Lincoln last week. Delaware State Police and various agencies went into a home on Greentop Road after an investigation into the distribution of illegal drugs and 44 year old Antonio Young of Dover. Twelve people were located on the property – including Young.

A search of the property and vehicles led to the discovery of the following items:

Approximately 0.756 grams of heroin

Approximately 15.72 grams of crack cocaine

12-gauge shotgun ammunition

Digital scales

Drug paraphernalia

$454 in suspected drug proceeds

Four of the 12 who were detained were arrested for misdemeanor offenses and warrants and the others were released.

Young is charged with the following offenses:

Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Tier 2 (Felony)

Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition by a Person Prohibited (Felony)

Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony) – 3 counts

Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tier 1 (Felony)

Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tier 2 (Felony)

Conspiracy 2 nd Degree (Felony)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

.

Young was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $45,000 cash bond.

