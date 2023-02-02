Dover Man Arrested on Drug Charges, Resisting Police

A 44-year-old Dover man faces several drug charges following a traffic stop and after he resisted arrest. At the time of the traffic stop, police say Larry Brown came out of the vehicle holding a bag and threw it toward the front of the vehicle. After a brief struggle, police took Brown into custody. In the bag that he threw, officers found 9.4 grams of cocaine and 6.1 grams of marijuana. Brown was released on his own recognizance on the following charges:



-Possession of Cocaine in a Tier 1 Quantity

-Possession of Marijuana

-Resisting Arrest

-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

-Vehicle Parked in the Roadway