Dover Man Arrested on Drug Charges

An investigation by the Dover Police Drugs, Vice and Organized Crime Unit into the distribution of heroin led to an arrest Monday in Dover.

Police arrested 31 year old Terrance Cook just before 12:30pm at a residence on Linden Court in Dover. A bag that contained over 12,700 bags of heroin was also recovered by police.

Cook is charged with the following offenses:

Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance in a Tier 3 Quantity

Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Tier 3 Quantity

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Cook is being held at SCI in default of a $20,500 secured bail.

.