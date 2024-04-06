Dover Man Arrested on Drug Offenses and Resisting Arrest after Traffic Stop

Image courtesy DSP

Delaware State Police on patrol spotted a Chrysler with Oklahoma registration traveling near Bay Road at a high rate of speed. The trooper followed the vehicle which failed to maintain its lane and a traffic stop was initiated. The Chrysler stopped in a driveway on President Drive – and the driver and a passenger got out and began walking to the residence as the driver disregarded the trooper’s verbal commands to stop. The driver, identified as 34 year old George Brinkley of Dover, ran out of the residence towards President Drive – he was arrested after a short foot chase. A search of his person turned up over $2500. In the vehicle troopers found 102 baggies of heroin, marijuana, two MDMA pills, and one cyclobenzaprine hydrochloride pill.

A computer inquiry of Brinkley revealed his license is suspended. Brinkley was taken to Troop 3, where he was charged with the offenses listed below:

Possession with Intent to Deliver Controlled Substance (Felony)

Resisting Arrest

Possession of Controlled Substance except Human Growth Hormone without Prescription – 2 counts

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Driving While Suspended

Additional Traffic Violations

Brinkley was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7, and released on a $12,552 unsecured bond.