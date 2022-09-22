Dover Man Arrested on Drug & Weapons Charges
A traffic stop Wednesday afternoon led to the arrest of a Dover man on drug and weapons offenses. Dover Police stopped 39 year old Leroy Fleming for a cell phone violation and smelled marijuana coming from inside the vehicle when they contacted Fleming. A search of the vehicle turned up 200 grams of marijuana and a stolen revolver. Fleming is charged with:
- Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (2x)
- Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon
- Possession of a Stolen Firearm
- Possession with Intent to Deliver Marijuana
- Possession of a controlled substance in a Tier 1 quantity
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Operating a vehicle while using a cellular phone
- Failure to have insurance identification in possession
Fleming is being held at SCI in default of $108,000 cash bail.