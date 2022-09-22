Dover Man Arrested on Drug & Weapons Charges

Image courtesy Dover Police

A traffic stop Wednesday afternoon led to the arrest of a Dover man on drug and weapons offenses. Dover Police stopped 39 year old Leroy Fleming for a cell phone violation and smelled marijuana coming from inside the vehicle when they contacted Fleming. A search of the vehicle turned up 200 grams of marijuana and a stolen revolver. Fleming is charged with:

Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (2x)

Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon

Possession of a Stolen Firearm

Possession with Intent to Deliver Marijuana

Possession of a controlled substance in a Tier 1 quantity

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Operating a vehicle while using a cellular phone

Failure to have insurance identification in possession

Fleming is being held at SCI in default of $108,000 cash bail.