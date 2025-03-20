Dover Man Arrested on Firearm Charges

Dover police arrested a man on firearm charges following an administrative search last night. Dover Police, along with the Street Crimes Unit, assisted Delaware Probation and Parole in searching 30-year-old Matthew Hoskins and an apartment on Fairway Lakes Drive. During the search, officers discovered a loaded Glock .22 caliber handgun. Hoskins, who is prohibited from possessing firearms, was taken into custody and is being held at SCI on $20,000 cash bail. He is charged with two counts of Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition by a Person Prohibited.

