Dover Man Arrested On Firearm Charges After Fleeing Police

A 23-year-old Dover man has been arrested after police found a loaded concealed handgun in his vehicle at Barrister Place yesterday evening. Dover Police say that from the initial investigation, the indication is that this firearm is not related to a shooting that occurred at Barrister Place earlier that evening. Police arrested John Lassitero. The investigation began around 8:30 p.m., when members of the Drugs, Vice and Organized Crime Unit, Street Crimes, and Delaware Probation and Parole were on scene. Officers attempted to detain Lassiter at which point he ran away from them. After briefly chasing him, he was taken into custody on Roberta Avenue. Lassiter was committed to SCI on a Violation of Probation and released on $15,500 unsecured bail on charges that include Possession of a Firearm/Ammunition by Person Prohibited (2 x), Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon, and Resisting Arrest.

Additional Information from Dover Police

Delaware Probation and Parole Officers conducted an administrative search of Lassiter’s vehicle and located a loaded Berretta Pico .380 handgun, concealed under the driver’s seat. Initial investigation indicates that this firearm is not related to the earlier shooting that occurred on Barrister Place.

Lassiter was transported to Dover Police Department where he was processed and arraigned.

Lassiter was committed to SCI on a Violation of Probation and released on $15,500 unsecured bail on the following charges:

-Possession of a Firearm/Ammunition by Person Prohibited (2x)

-Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon

-Resisting Arrest