Dover Man Arrested on Firearm Charges

A 20-year-old Dover man faces firearm charges following a traffic stop Sunday night. According to Dover Police, at 10:21 p.m., a Patrol Officer stopped a vehicle for a registration violation in the area of Edgehill Avenue and Whiteoak Road. Through the investigation, it was determined that Satai Robinson who was a passenger in the vehicle, had a concealed Taurus Revolver and ammunition. Robinson faces charges that include Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon, Possession of a Firearm By a Person Prohibited, as well as Possession of Ammunition by a Person Prohibited. Robinson was released on $30,000 unsecured bail.

