Dover man arrested on theft, burglary charges in Harrington

A Dover man was arrested after police say he broke into a car Harrington.

According to the Harrington Police Department, the incident occurred around 11:30 p.m., Sunday

officers on patrol were called to a home on Ward Street for reports of a suspicious person.

Officers were provided with a description of the suspect and were advised that he tried to gain entry into a vehicle. Upon arrival, officers spotted 47-year-old Merrick Wright, of Dover, walking in the area of the alleged burglary.

During the course of the investigation, officers determined Wright entered an unlocked vehicle and stole money and cigarettes. The stolen items were recovered and returned to the owner.

Wright was taken into custody and transported to the Harrington Police Department for processing where he was charged with 3rd Degree Burglary and Theft under $1,500 where the Victim is over 62 years of age. He was released on $1,000 unsecured bond.