Dover Man Arrested on Weapons & Drug Charges

Dover Police were conducting a firearms investigation on 22 year old Tyrese Bailey of Dover Wednesday evening after he was contacted in the area of South New Street and West Reed Street. Bailey was arrested without incident and a search of Bailey turned up over 54 grams of marijuana, 154 baggies of heroin and crack cocaine.

Bailey was transported to Dover Police Department where he was processed and arraigned – he is charged with the following:

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition By a Person Prohibited (3x)

Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (2x)

Possession of a Firearm with an Obliterated Serial Number

Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon

Possession of a Controlled Substance In a Tier 1 Quantity

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Bailey was committed to SCI on $152,200 cash bail.