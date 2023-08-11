Dover Man Arrested on Weapons & Drug Charges

Image courtesy Dover PD

Dover Police were called to the area of College Road and North DuPont Highway for a knife complaint just after 1am Thursday. Police contacted the victim who told them a white male threatened him with a knife and ran off. They spotted a suspect who matched the description given by the victim who resisted arrest and provided a false name. A search of his person turned up a knife and heroin. The suspect – 38 year old Jason Corkell of Dover bit an officer as they put Corkell in a car.

Corkell is charged with multiple offenses:

Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony

Possession with Intent to Deliver Heroin

Aggravated Menacing

Reckless Endangering 1st Degree

Possession of a Deadly Weapon By a Person Prohibited

Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon

Offensive Touching of a Law Enforcement Officer

Terroristic Threatening

Criminal Impersonation

Resisting Arrest

Possession of a controlled substance

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Corkell was committed to SCI on $32,300 cash bond.