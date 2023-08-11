Dover Man Arrested on Weapons & Drug Charges

August 11, 2023/Mari Lou

Image courtesy Dover PD

Dover Police were called to the area of College Road and North DuPont Highway for a knife complaint just after 1am Thursday. Police contacted the victim who told them a white male threatened him with a knife and ran off. They spotted a suspect who matched the description given by the victim who resisted arrest and provided a false name. A search of his person turned up a knife and heroin. The suspect – 38 year old Jason Corkell of Dover bit an officer as they put Corkell in a car.

Corkell is charged with multiple offenses:

  • Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony
  • Possession with Intent to Deliver Heroin
  • Aggravated Menacing
  • Reckless Endangering 1st Degree
  • Possession of a Deadly Weapon By a Person Prohibited
  • Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon
  • Offensive Touching of a Law Enforcement Officer
  • Terroristic Threatening
  • Criminal Impersonation
  • Resisting Arrest
  • Possession of a controlled substance
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Corkell was committed to SCI on $32,300 cash bond.

