Dover Man Arrested on Weapons & Drug Charges
August 11, 2023/
Dover Police were called to the area of College Road and North DuPont Highway for a knife complaint just after 1am Thursday. Police contacted the victim who told them a white male threatened him with a knife and ran off. They spotted a suspect who matched the description given by the victim who resisted arrest and provided a false name. A search of his person turned up a knife and heroin. The suspect – 38 year old Jason Corkell of Dover bit an officer as they put Corkell in a car.
Corkell is charged with multiple offenses:
- Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony
- Possession with Intent to Deliver Heroin
- Aggravated Menacing
- Reckless Endangering 1st Degree
- Possession of a Deadly Weapon By a Person Prohibited
- Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon
- Offensive Touching of a Law Enforcement Officer
- Terroristic Threatening
- Criminal Impersonation
- Resisting Arrest
- Possession of a controlled substance
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Corkell was committed to SCI on $32,300 cash bond.