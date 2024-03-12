Dover Man Charged after Sexual Relationship with Teen Athlete/Employee

Image courtesy Dover PD

A Dover man has been arrested after a relationship with a former athlete and employee on Legends Elite in Dover. A Dover Police investigation showed that 31 year old Thomas Keaton had a sexual relationship with a female athlete and employee of the gym who was 17 years old when the relationship which occurred in February and March of 2023. Police obtained warrants for Keaton who turned himself in to police on Monday and charged with the following:

Sexual Abuse of a Child by a Person of Trust First Degree (5x)

Rape Fourth Degree (3x)

Sexual Solicitation of a Child Under 18 Years Old

Unlawful Sexual Contact Second Degree

Keaton was committed to SCI on $121,000 cash bail.

If anyone feels they may have been a victim of Keaton, he or she is asked to contact Detective Brandon Bowman at (302) 736-7141.