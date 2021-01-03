Dover Man Charged after Shooting

Image courtesy Dover PD

A Dover man has been arrested after a shooting early Sunday morning at the Capital Inn. Dover Police were called just after 12:30 and found a 25 year old female victim who had been shot three times in the hip area. She also had cuts and bruises to her face and head. Witnesses told police that 26 year old Tyrone Allison and his girlfriend had an altercation with the victim when Allison struck her several times with the handgun and then shot her before running off. Police found him in a vehicle in the parking lot – a search of the vehicle turned up a .22 caliber handgun in the center console. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Allison is charged with 1st degree assault and other offenses and is being held at SCI in default of $86,000 cash bond.