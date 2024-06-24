Dover Man Charged after Shots Fired Incident

Image courtesy DSP

A Dover man has been arrested after Delaware State Police were called for shots fired in the area of Becky Lane in Dover on Sunday afternoon around 12:30. Police learned that 29 year old Anthony Hatton ran into a wooded area near Tidbury Park and fired one round after an argument with neighbors. Police contacted Hatton at the scene, observed multiple signs of impairment and arrested him. Hatton is charged with several offenses and is being held at SCI in default of a $22,000 cash bond.

Hatton was taken to Troop 3, where he was charged with the crimes listed below:

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Reckless Endanger 1 st Degree (Felony)

Degree (Felony) Possession of a Firearm While Under the Influence

Menacing

Hatton was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $22,000 cash bond.