Dover Man Charged After Traffic Stop in Milford

A Dover man has been charged with drug offenses after a traffic stop by Milford Police last week. Police stopped 26 year old Corey Harris was spotted passing numerous vehicles on the left that were stopped for a large amount of pedestrian traffic in the area of Northeast Front Street. An investigation led to the seizure of over 218 grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Harris faces multiple drug and traffic offenses:

Possession with the Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance

Possession of Marijuana Other Than Personal Use Quantity

Driving While Suspended

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Overtaking a Vehicle on the Left

Harris was released on $7895.00 unsecured bond. Mr. Harris is scheduled to appear at the Kent County Court of Common Pleas on 01/07/2022 for a Preliminary Hearing.