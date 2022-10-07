Dover Man Charged after Traffic Stop near Felton

A Dover man has been charged with DUI and other offenses after a traffic stop Thursday just after 2pm in the Felton area. Delaware State Police spotted a RAV4 speeding on McGinnis Pond Road. A trooper stopped the vehicle and saw the sole occupant, 36 year old Brandon Benson showing signs of impairment. A DUI investigation was started and Benson arrested. A search of the vehicle turned up over 2 grams of marijuana and a small amount of cocaine and a 9-mm handgun.

Benson was transported to Troop 3, where he was charged with the following offenses:

Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony)

Possession of a Firearm While Under the Influence

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Driving a Vehicle Under the Influence

Several traffic offenses

Benson was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court # 2 and was released on his own recognizance.