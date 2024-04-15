Dover Man Charged for Burglary

Image courtesy Dover PD

Dover Police were called for an alarm at the Valero on North DuPont Highway Sunday night after 11. On arrival officers found a broken front window and learned the suspect took cigarettes, scratch offs and vapes. Police did receive a description of the suspect and located 39 year old Mitchell Harding of Dover in the area. He was arrested – and police recovered merchandise from the store as well. Harding is charged with the following:

Burglary Third Degree

Theft $1,500 or Greater

Criminal Mischief Less Than $5,000

Harding was released on his own recognizance.