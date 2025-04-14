Dover Man Charged for Graffiti on Dover City-owned Property

Dover Police were called for a complaint early Sunday morning when they were approached by a complainant on Simon Circle about an unrelated incident – someone writing in black marker on city-owned poles and signs. Police spotted the suspect, 28 year old Isiah Worthy of Dover, walking in the area of Loockerman and South Kirkwood Street. Investigation showed that Worthy defaced an city electric pole and stop sign in the area of Lincoln Street.

Police learned Worthy had an outstanding warrant and he was arrested and charged with graffiti and possession of graffiti implements. He was released on his own recognizance. Additional charges may be forthcoming as additional graffiti has been found – including on the marquee at a downtown place of worship.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Detective Goad at 302-736-7143 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.