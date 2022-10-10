Dover Man Charged in Liquor Store Burglary

Dover Police have arrested a man in connection with a burglary investigation that began on October 4th at the Happy 13 Liquors. Dover Police were called for a burglary that occurred overnight at the store. Investigation led police to 36 year old Brian Bowers of Dover as a suspect. He was spotted on South New Street on Friday morning and arrested. Bowers is charged with –

3 rd degree burglary

degree burglary theft over $1500

criminal mischief under $1000.

He was released on his own recognizance.