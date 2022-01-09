UPDATED: Dover Man Charged in Murder of Mother

Image courtesy DSP

UPDATED – 1/9/22 – 9:30am – Delaware State Police have identified the victim as 67 year old Debra Leonard of Dover.

A Dover man has been arrested for murder. Delaware State Police were called to Harriet Street for a shooting which was called in by 35 year old Kyle Leonard who told Troopers that he had shot and killed his mother in the home. Police found Leonard in the front yard and he was arrested – the 67 year old victim was found inside dead from an apparent gunshot wound. The gun was recovered as well.

Leonard is charged with 1st degree murder and weapons offenses and is being held at SCI in default of a $200,000 cash bond.