Image courtesy Dover PD

A Dover man has been arrested for arson. Dover Police arrested 32 year old Robert Ulrich after a house fire on Schoolhouse Lane Saturday night just after 10. The City of Dover Fire Marshal’s officer along with detectives from Dover Police determined the fire was intentional. Ulrich lived in the home and was responsible for setting the fire.

Ulrich is charged with 2nd degree arson and was released on his own recognizance.