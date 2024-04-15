Dover Man Charged in Sunday Morning Shooting

Image courtesy Dover PD

Dover Police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting on West Lookerman Street early Sunday morning. Police were called to the area of Irish Mike’s around 1:30am where they found two people who had been shot. Both were transported to Bayhealth Kent Campus, however one of the victims, 25 year old Syncere Friends of Dover died from his injuries at the hospital. The other victim, a 30 year old woman from Magnolia, was shot in the lower body. Investigation led police to 23 year old Sadique Ingram as the suspect. Warrants for Ingram’s arrest were gotten and he was arrested late Sunday morning during a traffic stop in Milford.

Ingram was transported to Dover Police Department where he was processed and arraigned on the following charges:

Murder First Degree

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

Assault First Degree

Ingram was committed to SCI on $1,000,000 cash bail.