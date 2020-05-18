Dover man charged with 3rd DUI in Harrington

A Dover man was arrested on his third DUI charge in Harrington.

According to the Harrington Police Department, around 11:30 pm, Tuesday officers were traveling southbound on South Dupont Highway in the area of Porter Street when they observed a vehicle going the wrong way, traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of the highway.

Officers conducted a traffic stop and made contact with 48-year-old Earl Ireland who was identified as the driver and the only occupant of the vehicle.

While speaking to Ireland, police detected an odor of alcohol coming from the vehicle.

Ireland reportedly refused to perform a field sobriety test and was taken into custody.

A search warrant was then obtained for a blood draw and he was transported to a local hospital so the blood draw could be completed. After the blood draw was completed, Ireland was transported to the Harrington Police Department for processing.

A computer check revealed Ireland had two previous DUI convictions dating back to 2010.

Ireland was charged with Third Offense Driving under the Influence of Alcohol, Reckless Driving and Fail to Drive in Proper Land and Direction. He was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution in default of $3,150 secured bond.