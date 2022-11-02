Dover Man Charged with 7th Offense DUI

Image courtesy DSP

A Dover man has been arrested after a traffic stop Saturday night in the Dover area. Delaware State Police spotted a Toyota speeding on Forest Avenue Rose Valley School Road. Police made a traffic stop and contacted the driver, 43 year old Naquan Bumbrey. The Trooper smelled alcohol and saw that Bumbrey showed signs of impairment.

A DUI investigation was started and Bumbrey was arrested. A computer check showed Bumbrey had six prior convictions for DUI. He was charged with a 7th offense DUI and other traffic violations.

He is being held at SCI in default of over $20,000 cash bond.