Dover Man Charged with Assault after Fight

A Dover man has been arrested after a fight on South State Street Friday evening. Dover Police found a 53 year old man from Dover with cuts to his upper body caused during a fight with the suspect, 46 year old Sean Lucas of Dover. While police spoke with the victim and witnesses – they determined Lucas was nearby. He was found, and matched the description from witnesses, and was in possession of a box cutter-type knife. Lucas was arrested and charged with:

1 st degree assault

degree assault possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony

carrying a concealed deadly weapon

He is being held at SCI in default of a $122,000 cash bail.