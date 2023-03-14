Dover Man Charged with Drug and Weapons Offenses

Image courtesy Dover PD

A Dover man has been arrested on drug and weapons charges. Dover Police learned that a man wanted by police on drug charges was in a room at the Capital Inn. A search warrant was obtained and 51 year old Keith Landry was arrested Monday afternoon. A search of the room turned up a .38 special revolver, 10 amphetamine pills, 28 bags of heroin, over 2 grams of crack cocaine and over 4 grams of cocaine.

Landry was transported to Dover Police where he was processed and arraigned.

Landry was committed to SCI on $41,500 secured bond on the following charges: