Dover Man Charged with Drug Offenses after Pursuit in Dover

A Dover man has been arrested after a pursuit in Dover Friday night. A Delaware State trooper spotted a Jeep Grand Cherokee with no lights on around 10:30pm on President Drive in the Capitol Park area. The trooper attempted a traffic stop but the Jeep sped up and drove in a reckless manner on North Governors Boulevard before the driver went off the roadway an struck the corner of a home. The driver ran off on foot and was arrested after a short foot chase. A search of the driver, 46 year old Devin Glover and the Jeep led to the discovery of:

approximately 153.02 grams of marijuana

approximately 7.62 grams of crack cocaine

approximately 1.48 grams of psilocybin/”mushrooms”

approximately 0.7 grams of MDMA

$323 in suspected drug dealing proceeds

A computer inquiry revealed Glover has a suspended drivers license and a capias for his arrest issued by Justice of the Peace Court 3. Glover was taken to Troop 3, where he was charged with numerous offenses:

Possession with Intent to Deliver Controlled Substance (Felony) – 2 counts

Criminal Mischief $5,000 or More (Felony)

Possession of Controlled Substance Tier 1 Quantity (Felony)

Possession of Marijuana Other Than Personal Use Quantity

Reckless Endangering

Resisting Arrest

Possession of a Controlled or Counterfeit Substance – 2 counts

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Driving While Suspended

Additional Traffic Violations

Glover was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7, and released after posting a $1,202 secured bond.

The home was occupied when it was struck by the Jeep, however the resident was not injured.