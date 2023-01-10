Dover Man Charged with Drug & Weapons Offenses after Traffic Stop

Image courtesy DSP

A traffic stop for a burned out headlight in Cheswold ended with the arrest of a Dover man on drug and weapons charges. Delaware State Police stopped a car driven by 22 year old Raekwon Jackson of Dover just after 8:30 Monday night. When the trooper contacted Jackson he detected the odor of marijuana coming from inside the car. Police detained Jackson and searched the vehicle where they turned up over 15 grams of marijuana and a loaded 9mm handgun.

Jackson was transported to Troop 9 and charged with the following crimes:

Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony)

Possession of Marijuana (Civil)

Failure to Have Insurance Identification in Possession

Failure to Have Two Head Lamps

Failure to Have License in Possession

Jackson was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court # 7 and released on a $2,750 unsecured bond.