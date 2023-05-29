Dover Man Charged with DUI and Weapons Offenses

Image courtesy DSP

A Dover man has been charged with DUI and gun offenses after an investigation Saturday. Delaware State Police were called just before 3am for a person passed out behind the wheel after a Ford Edge was found stopped against a curb in the northbound lanes on South Dupont Highway. When Troopers contacted the driver, 25 year old Keyan Williams of Dover, they saw signs of impairment and smelled burnt marijuana coming from the vehicle and saw marijuana in plain view. Williams was taken to an area hospital for medical treatment. A search of his vehicle turned up over 82 grams of marijuana and a concealed handgun.

After his release from the hospital, Williams is charged with the following offenses:

Possession of a Firearm While Possessing a Controlled Substance (Felony)

Carrying a Concealed Firearm (Felony)

Possession of Marijuana Other Than Personal Use Quantity

Possession of a Firearm While Under the Influence

Driving Under the Influence of Drugs

Failure to Remain Within a Single Lane

Williams was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7 and was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $3,125 secured bond.