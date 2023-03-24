Dover Man Charged with Felony Drug Offenses after Felton Traffic Stop
March 24, 2023/
A Dover man has been arrested by Felton Police on felony drug charges after a traffic stop for a seatbelt violation in the area of Route 13 and Midstate Road. Felton Police made contact with the driver, 28 year old Christopher Coleman of Dover and a female passenger and determined there was marijuana in the pickup. A search turned up over 232 grams of crystal meth next to the driver’s seat and over 4 grams of marijuana in the front passenger compartment.
Coleman was arrested and charged with multiple drug offenses:
- Manufacture/deliver/PWID controlled substance Tier 3 Quantity (class B Felony)
- Manufacture/deliver/PWID controlled substance (Class D Felony)
- Possession of drug paraphernalia not related to personal use quantity marijuana or person under 18 (class B misdemeanor)
- Driver must wear properly adjusted and fastened seatbelt (Civil Violation)
Coleman is being held at SCI in default of an over $70,000 cash bail.
The female passenger was issued a civil citation for the marijuana and released.