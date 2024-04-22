Dover Man Charged with Felony Weapons Offense

Image courtesy DSP

A Dover man is charged with felony gun offenses after he was seen speeding southbound on Bay Road at Trap Shooters Road near Frederica Friday night. Delaware State Police say they pulled the vehicle over just before 11pm and spoke with the driver, 23 year old Elijah Lambert of Dover. Lambert told the trooper there was a loaded gun under the driver’s seat. Lambert was arrested and a 9mm handgun was recovered from under the seat. A computer check showed Lambert does not have a concealed carry permit.

Lambert is charged with carrying a concealed firearm and speeding. He was released on his own recognizance.