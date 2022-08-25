Dover Man Charged with Murder after Stabbing

Robert Webb-Asare / Image courtesy DSP

A Dover man has been arrested on murder charges after a stabbing Wednesday morning at the Planter’s Run apartment complex. Delaware State Police were called for 33 year old male stabbing victim in the parking lot. The victim was taken to an area hospital and later pronounced dead. Investigation revealed the victim was arguing with another subject – identified as 33 year old Robert Webb-Asare – who pulled a knife and stabbed the victim. He left the scene before police arrived, but was later located by detectives and arrested.

Webb-Asare is charged with 1st degree murder and weapons offenses. He’s being held at SCI in default of a $1,060,000 cash bond.