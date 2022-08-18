Dover Man Charged With Rape of Juvenile

A 33-year-old Dover man has been arrested for rape of a juvenile.

Norman Merritt (photo courtesy of Dover Police)

According to Dover Police, detectives were contacted earlier this week about alleged sexual acts involving a child and the suspect on at least two occasions between last December and July 13th at a Dover residence.

33-year-old Norman Merritt turned himself in to Dover Police Wednesday. Merritt is charged with rape and unlawful sexual contact.

Merritt was being held at Sussex Correctional Institution on $363,000 cash bail.