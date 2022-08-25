Dover Man Charged With Robbery at Local Motel

A Dover man is charged with a gunpoint robbery in a room at The First State Inn on North DuPont Highway.

According to Dover Police, the suspect who was armed with a rifle got away with an undisclosed amount of cash early Monday. Police learned that 28-year-old Keon Cornish was staying at another motel. Cornish was taken into custody without incident Tuesday night.

Keon Cornish (photo released by Dover Police)

Cornish is charged with robbery, several firearms offenses, aggravated menacing and burglary (home invasion).

Cornish was being held at Sussex Correctional Institution on $138,000 cash bail.