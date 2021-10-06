Dover Man Connected To 10 Burglaries, Police Say

Tyreek Holmes (photo provided by Dover Police)

A suspect has been charged in connection with ten burglary incidents during the past two months, according to Dover Police.

Police said Wednesday that the burglaries took place at local restaurants and other businesses during August, September and October.

33-year-old Tyreek Holmes was arrested Tuesday on the day of the latest incident: a burglary at KFC on South DuPont Highway. Holmes was being held at SCI for burglary, criminal mischief, theft, wearing a disguise during commission of a felony, and possession of burglar tools.

Dover Police listed these burglaries that were investigated:

08/08/2021 at Super 9 Liquors 348 N. DuPont Hwy.

08/10/2021 at Speedway Gas 31 N. DuPont Hwy.

08/10/2021 at Armigers Auto Center 420 N. Dupont Hwy.

09/05/2021 at King Buffet 293 N. Dupont Hwy.

9/05/2021 at Friendly’s 318 N. Dupont Hwy.

09/10/2021 at CVS 11 N. Dupont Hwy.

09/23/2021 at Red Lobster 271 N. DuPont Hwy.

09/26/2021 at Friendly’s 318 N. Dupont Hwy.

09/30/2021 at McDonald’s 879 N. DuPont Hwy.

10/05/2021 at KFC 223 S. Dupont Hwy.