Dover man convicted for sexually assaulting 12-year-old girl

A Dover man has been convicted by a Kent County jury for sexually assaulting a 12-year-old child in his care.

Tyrone Clark, 63, was found guilty of ten felonies, including Sexual Abuse of a Child by a Person in a Position of Trust, Authority, or Supervision 1st Degree, Rape 2nd Degree, and Rape 4th Degree, after molesting a twelve-year-old girl in his care.

Clark watched pornography on his phone, making no effort to hide it from the victim or her six-year-old sister, and later engaged in multiple acts of sexual assault against the victim in the middle of the night.

The victim was able to contact her mother by text from Clark’s phone and then fled from the house on foot. The victim’s mother called 911.

Troopers from Delaware State Police Troop 3 located both children with the mother’s help and took Clark into custody.

Clark will be sentenced in April and faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 25 years on each of seven of the counts, and a statutory maximum of seven life sentences plus 23 years.

Deputy Attorney General Kevin Smith secured this conviction with assistance from DOJ social worker Lorraine Freese, paralegal Sue Balik, and administrative assistant Penny Mannering. Detectives Weinstein and Nash investigated the case on behalf of the Delaware State Police.