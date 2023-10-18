Dover Man Dies in Motorcycle Crash

A Dover man is dead after a crash just after 5 Tuesday night near Dover. Delaware State Police say the driver of a pickup truck, a 57 year old Dover man, was making a left turn into a private driveway on Hazlettville Road and turned into the path of an eastbound motorcycle on Hazlettville Road. The 18 year old motorcycle operator was ejected and ended up in the westbound lane. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.