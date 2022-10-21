Dover Man Faces Drug Charges after Home Invasion and Shooting

Image courtesy Dover PD

A Dover man has been arrested on drug charges after a home invasion earlier in the week on Whiteoak Road in Dover. Delaware State Police located a 46 year old man from California with multiple gun shot wounds – he is in critical condition. Shell casings and sign of struggle were found at a different inside the City of Dover limits, and Dover Police executed a search warrant where surveillance video in the home showed the California man and another man attacking the homeowner, 41 year old John Cook of Dover. Cook who ran into the home and the two men forced entry – one armed with a firearm. Cook fired a handgun several times striking the California man who left the scene and was later found by State Police. Police located over 61 grams of fentanyl, 3 grams of heroin, ammunition, 11 explosive devices and drug packaging material. Cook was arrested in Middletown on Wednesday and charged with the following:

Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance Tier 3 Quantity

Possession of Controlled Substance Tier 3 Quantity

Possession of Ammunition by a Prohibited Person

Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance

Possession of Destructive Weapon

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

He is being held at SCI on over $146,000 cash bail.

The name of the 46-year-old male from California and his current location are being with held at this time to protect the integrity of this investigation. The identity of the second suspect is still unknown. Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Dover Police Department at (302)736-7130.