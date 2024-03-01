Dover Man Faces Drug Charges after Traffic Stop near Hartly

Image courtesy DSP

A Dover man has been arrested on drug offenses after a traffic stop Thursday afternoon in Hartly. A State Trooper spotted a scooter traveling eastbound in the westbound lane on Judith Road. The Trooper contacted the driver, 31 year old Trevor Thompson, who granted consent for a pat-down. The Trooper felt a large item in Thompson’s pocket – which turned out to be about 30 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine. He was also in possession of drug paraphernalia.

Thompson was taken into custody without incident. He was subsequently transported to Troop 2, where he was charged with the below-listed crimes.

Possession with Intent to Deliver Controlled Substance Tier 3 Quantity (Felony)

Possession of Controlled Substance Tier 3 Quantity (Felony)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Traffic Offense

Thompson was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2, and released on a $10,150 secured bond.