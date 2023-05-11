Dover Man Faces Drug Dealing Charges Following Traffic Stop

A 53-year-old Dover man faces drug dealing charges following a traffic stop that took place yesterday morning in Dover. At about 8:30, a trooper on patrol conducted a traffic stop on a silver minivan parked in the fire lane in the Rodney Village Shopping Center. The trooper identified the driver as Gregory Dove. The trooper searched Dove and found numerous baggies of crack cocaine in his pocket. The trooper also recovered marijuana and additional crack cocaine from Dove’s minivan. Altogether, Dove was discovered to be in possession of approximately 12.02 grams of crack cocaine and 34.52 grams of marijuana. Dove was taken to Troop 3, charged with several offenses and released on his own recognizance.