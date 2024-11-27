Dover Man Injured in Area Shooting

Dover Police are investigating a shooting that injured a 34-year-old Dover man last night (November 26th). Officers responded to East Water Street at around 7 p.m. after receiving several calls for shots fired in the area. As officers arrived they found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso and lower body. He was transported to a local hospital where he underwent surgery and is now stable, but in critical condition. Officers also located multiple shell casings at the scene of the incident.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at (302) 736-7123. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb. com ; a cash reward is possible for information leading to an arrest.