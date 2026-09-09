Dover Man Released on Unsecured Bond, Arrested Again Following Another Burglary

Last week, 44-year-old Jose Dominguez-Morales of Dover, was arrested for two separate burglaries and released on a $9,000 unsecured bond, according to Dover Police. Less than a week later, he was arrested again. Police say Dominguez-Morales entered the Dover Hollywood Diner through an unsecured window and stole two donation boxes containing approximately $300. He then fled on a bicycle. Officers quickly recognized him from surveillance footage and arrested him later that afternoon. This time, Morales was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on cash bonds totaling $11,550.

Last week, 44-year-old Jose Dominguez-Morales of Dover, was arrested for two separate burglaries and released on a $9,000 unsecured bond, according to Dover Police. Less than a week later, he was arrested again. Police say Dominguez-Morales entered the Dover Hollywood Diner through an unsecured window and stole two donation boxes containing approximately $300. He then fled on a bicycle. Officers quickly recognized him from surveillance footage and arrested him later that afternoon. This time, Morales was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on cash bonds totaling $11,550.

Jose Dominguez-Morales

Additional Information from Dover Police:

At approximately 1:00 p.m. Monday, officers responded to the diner for a burglary that had been discovered by employees. The investigation revealed that shortly after midnight, a male suspect entered the business through an unsecured window and stole two donation boxes containing approximately $300 in cash. The suspect then fled the area on a bicycle.

Officers reviewed surveillance video and identified Jose Dominguez-Morales as the suspect. A computer inquiry also revealed that he was wanted on a Superior Court capias for absconding from Probation and Parole in connection with a previous burglary case.

At approximately 3:15 p.m., officers located Dominguez-Morales in the 200 Block of South Queen Street and took him into custody without incident. At the time of his arrest, he was wearing or possessing the same clothing and bicycle seen in the surveillance video.

The investigation determined that Dominguez-Morales committed this burglary just days after he was arrested for two other Dover burglaries and released on a $9,000 unsecured bond.

Dominguez-Morales was charged with:

Burglary Third Degree

Theft Under $1,500

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Dominguez-Morales was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in default of a $4,050 cash bond on the new charges. A no-contact order was also issued. He was held on an additional $7,500 bond for violating his probation.