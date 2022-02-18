Dover Man Sentenced for Enticing a Minor to Produce Child Pornography

A Dover man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to one count of enticement of a minor to produce child pornography. Officials say 42 year old Scott Foster posed as teen boys on Facebook and used aggressive and manipulative tactics to coerce and entice three minor females into producing child porn. He attempted to do the same with eight other minor girls and made overtures to many more. Foster’s prison sentence will be followed by 10 years of supervised release.

US Attorney for the District of Delaware, David Weiss says this case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood – a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May of 2006 by the US Department of Justice.